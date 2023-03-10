Bionic Arms Give Ukraine’s Wounded a Second Chance
A British robotics company is providing bionic prostheses to Ukrainians wounded by landmines in Russia’s war on Ukraine. It plans to provide support to soldiers and civilians with lower arm amputations. The company’s mission is to turn prostheses into superpowers. Video: Umberto Aguiar.
