Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills
Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Episodes
-
October 28, 2022
Zimbabwe Authorities Worried Over Illegal Miners’ Deaths
-
October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe Basks in Discovery of Africa's Oldest Dinosaur
-
October 27, 2022
Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison
-
-
October 27, 2022
Anxiety Grows as Americans Digest Russia’s Nuclear Threats.
-
October 25, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
Facebook Forum