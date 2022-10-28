Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills

Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills
Embed
Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:07 0:00
Direct link

Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

See comments

Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG