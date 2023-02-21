Biden to Speak in Poland on US Efforts to Support Ukraine
In Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional military support for the embattled country. Biden will be in Poland Tuesday, where he will discuss U.S. efforts to bolster broader support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has more.
Episodes
-
February 21, 2023
Biden Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit Ahead of Invasion Anniversary
-
February 20, 2023
Blinken: China May Consider Providing Lethal Assistance to Russia
-
February 20, 2023
Kenya Enlists Mobile Technology to Help Improve Forest Cover
-
February 20, 2023
School Principal: Slain Wayne Ndlovu Had Bright Life Ahead of Him
-
February 20, 2023
Funeral Service of Student Stabbed to Death
-
February 20, 2023
Provincial Affairs Minister on Student Death