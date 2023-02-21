Biden to Speak in Poland on US Efforts to Support Ukraine

Accessibility links

In Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional military support for the embattled country. Biden will be in Poland Tuesday, where he will discuss U.S. efforts to bolster broader support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has more.

