Biden Meets With German Chancellor to Show Unity on Ukraine Crisis

The US president says America and Germany agree that 'it cannot be business as usual if Russia further invades'

President Joe Biden says he and Germany's new chancellor are in lockstep over the perilous situation in Ukraine, where the specter of an imminent Russian invasion haunts all of Europe. The two leaders held their first in-person meeting on Monday. VOA's Anita Powell reports from the White House.

