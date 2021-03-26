Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden Faces Tough Questions Over Surge of Migrants At U.S.-Mexico Border

Biden Faces Tough Questions Over Surge of Migrants At U.S.-Mexico Border
Embed
Biden Faces Tough Questions Over Surge of Migrants At U.S.-Mexico Border

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00
Direct link

In his first formal news conference Thursday, President Joe Biden faced tough questioning about the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced that the United States will not meet deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG