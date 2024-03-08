Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden Announces Drastic Gaza Aid Measure, Warns Against Trump in State of Union Address

Biden Announces Drastic Gaza Aid Measure, Warns Against Trump in State of Union Address
Embed
Biden Announces Drastic Gaza Aid Measure, Warns Against Trump in State of Union Address

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:20 0:00
Direct link

US President Joe Biden used his third State of the Union speech Thursday evening to announce a dramatic measure to facilitate aid into Gaza, push funding for Ukraine’s war efforts and to warn the country of the threat posed by Donald Trump, his likely opponent in the November election.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG