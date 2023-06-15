Baptism of Fire ... Komichi Heckled by Fellow MDC-T Activists As He Attempts to Launch United MDC
A member of Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T tells off Morgan Komichi, an MDC top official who was in the process of launching his United MDC. Boas Mangamiso said Komichi, who was addressing the press in Harare on Wednesday, is incapable of getting even three votes in a council election. (VOA)
