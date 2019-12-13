Aung San Suu Kyi's Dramatic Fall From Grace Laid Bare at The Hague

Show more Show less

As Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the International Court of Justice in The Hague this week, many former supporters looked on with dismay as the Nobel peace laureate denied accusations that Myanmar's military conducted atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim population. Prosecution lawyers say their actions amounts to genocide — and many of her critics say she bears some responsibility for the continued persecution of the Muslim minority, three-quarters of a million of whom have fled the country. Henry Ridgwell reports.