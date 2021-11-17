AU Sets Up Nairobi Situation Room to Help Africa Mitigate Disasters
With the Earth getting warmer and weather events more extreme, the African Union has set up a Disaster Operations Center in Nairobi to help monitor major hazards and provide regional early warnings for drought, floods, extreme rainfall, food insecurity, and pests like the desert locusts.
