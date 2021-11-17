Accessibility links

AU Sets Up Nairobi Situation Room to Help Africa Mitigate Disasters

AU Sets Up Nairobi Situation Room to Help Africa Mitigate Disasters

With the Earth getting warmer and weather events more extreme, the African Union has set up a Disaster Operations Center in Nairobi to help monitor major hazards and provide regional early warnings for drought, floods, extreme rainfall, food insecurity, and pests like the desert locusts.

