British Plan to Fly Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda Faces Last-Minute Legal Challenge
Refugee support groups have launched a legal case against the British government to block a flight scheduled next week that would take hundreds of asylum-seekers for processing in Rwanda. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the United Nations has also criticized the policy.

