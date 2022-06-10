Refugee support groups have launched a legal case against the British government to block a flight scheduled next week that would take hundreds of asylum-seekers for processing in Rwanda. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the United Nations has also criticized the policy.
British Plan to Fly Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda Faces Last-Minute Legal Challenge
