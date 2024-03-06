Accessibility links

As War Closes in on Eastern Ukraine, Civilians Make Tough Choices

As War Closes in on Eastern Ukraine, Civilians Make Tough Choices
As War Closes in on Eastern Ukraine, Civilians Make Tough Choices

The fall of Avdiivka last month, a stronghold Ukrainians have been defending for almost 10 years, is bringing the war closer to thousands of civilians in that part of the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine. Many are fleeing west, but some are choosing to face the battles rather than become refugees.

