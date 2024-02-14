As Alcohol Abuse Rises in Zambia, Authorities Pledge to Enforce Regulation
The World Health Organization says that in Zambia over 70% of men and over 30% of women are drinking too much, too often. Some nonprofit organizations are intervening to help those on the path to recovery from alcohol addiction. Kathy Short reports from Lusaka, Zambia. Video editor: Elias Chulu.
