Art in the Wild

We spend some time with Valisa Higman, a paper cutting artist from Seldovia, Alaska. Learn about her daily life working in the freezing temperatures of Alaska and what sparked her interest in cutting paper to create art. Reporter/Producer: Gabrielle Weiss, Camera/Drone Footage: Rafael de la Uz.

