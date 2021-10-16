Art in the Wild
We spend some time with Valisa Higman, a paper cutting artist from Seldovia, Alaska. Learn about her daily life working in the freezing temperatures of Alaska and what sparked her interest in cutting paper to create art. Reporter/Producer: Gabrielle Weiss, Camera/Drone Footage: Rafael de la Uz.
Episodes
-
-
October 16, 2021
Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso
-
October 15, 2021
Elderly Help Migrants ...
-
October 15, 2021
Malaria Vaccine Approval
-
October 15, 2021
Huge Sunfish Caught Off Spanish Coast
-
October 15, 2021
Actor Who Played Legendary Starship Captain Visits Space