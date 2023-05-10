Arrest of Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister Plunges Country Further Into Political Chaos
Pakistan is on edge after paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges on Tuesday. Since Khan's ouster last year, the country has been mired in political instability; some fear the chaos could grow worse as Khan supporters target their anger at the military.
Episodes
-
May 10, 2023
Journalists Facing Some Challenges in Zimbabwe
-
-
May 10, 2023
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Shot, Injured
-
-
-
May 09, 2023
Lawyer Mandinde on Jeremiah Bamu's Court Application