911 Anniversary: Traumatic Brain Injury
The U.S. ended its conflict in Afghanistan, but the Veterans Health Administration continues researching ways to reduce the impact of the most serious injuries U.S. troops suffered in conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq. VOA's Carol Pearson reports on one area of research, traumatic brain injury.
Episodes
-
September 09, 2021
Kenya Homeless Youth
-
September 09, 2021
9/11 Anniversary: Medical Advances
-
September 08, 2021
911 Anniversary: Flight 93 Memorial Transformation
-
September 08, 2021
Kenya World's Top Cryptocurrency Trader
-
September 08, 2021
Afghan Women Prosecutors ...
-
September 08, 2021
Vaccines May Prevent 'Long COVID'