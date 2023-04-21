Angry Zimbabweans Protesting Against Gold Scam, Human Rights Abuses
Some Zimbabweans living in USA protested Friday outside the country's embassy in Washington DC urging the current government to step down. They expressed dismay over the alleged looting of gold by suspected criminals, cartels and others said to be linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
