Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk - The Connection
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - Diaspora Forum
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Live Talk
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
19:30 - 20:00
Indaba zesiNdebele
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Video
Episodes
About
Ancient Pain Remedy
February 27, 2018
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:01:04
0:00
Direct link
270p | 2.9MB
360p | 4.0MB
720p | 25.4MB
1080p | 18.5MB
Ancient Pain Remedy
Facebook Forum
Episodes
February 28, 2018
National Peace And Reconciliation Commission Silenced ...
February 27, 2018
Researchers Make Wood Stronger than Steel
February 27, 2018
Mumbai’s Legendary Lunchbox Carriers Take Waste Food to the Poor
February 27, 2018
Ancient Pain Remedy
February 25, 2018
Do You Know Why Zimbabwe Music Star Jah Prayzah Likes Army Fatigues?
February 24, 2018
Zimbabwe Musician Ammara Brown: Not at My Peak Yet
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum