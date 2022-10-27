An organization in Ukraine called Kharkiv Help assists civilians leave areas being shelled by Russian forces. Anna Kosstutschenko met with its volunteers, including two from the U.S., in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, about 10 kilometers from the front lines. VOA footage by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
2 Americans Join Effort to Save Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region
An organization in Ukraine called Kharkiv Help assists civilians leave areas being shelled by Russian forces. Anna Kosstutschenko met with its volunteers, including two from the U.S., in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, about 10 kilometers from the front lines.VOA footage by Paviel Syhodolskiy
Episodes
-
October 27, 2022
Chamisa Blocked from Visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison
-
October 27, 2022
Anxiety Grows as Americans Digest Russia’s Nuclear Threats.
-
October 25, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
-
October 24, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
-
October 22, 2022
Jabulani Sibanda Talking Tough ...
-
October 22, 2022
War Veteran Jabulani Sibanda Breathing Fire ...
Facebook Forum