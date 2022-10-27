Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

2 Americans Join Effort to Save Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

2 Americans Join Effort to Save Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region
Embed
2 Americans Join Effort to Save Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

An organization in Ukraine called Kharkiv Help assists civilians leave areas being shelled by Russian forces. Anna Kosstutschenko met with its volunteers, including two from the U.S., in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, about 10 kilometers from the front lines.VOA footage by Paviel Syhodolskiy

See comments

An organization in Ukraine called Kharkiv Help assists civilians leave areas being shelled by Russian forces. Anna Kosstutschenko met with its volunteers, including two from the U.S., in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, about 10 kilometers from the front lines. VOA footage by Paviel Syhodolskiy.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG