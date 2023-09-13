American Occupational Therapist in Ukraine Helping War Amputees Rehabilitate
Treating and rehabilitating patients who lost limbs on the battlefield is a harsh reality for Ukraine’s health care workers. An American occupational therapist has been in Ukraine for several months to help. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story from Lviv. Camera and video editing by Yuriy Dankevych.
