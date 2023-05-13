Aid Groups: Rations Will Run Out as Sudanese Refugees Pour Into Chad
The U.N. is preparing for more than 860,000 people to flee the fighting in Sudan, and neighbor Chad has already received more than 30,000 refugees. Aid groups struggling to cope with the sudden influx say they will have to stop aid in Chad altogether this month if they do not receive more funding.
