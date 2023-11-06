After a Month, Hostages' Families Ramp Up Pressure on Israeli Government
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has held about 240 Israelis and citizens of other countries for a month. Now their families are increasing pressure on the Israeli government for their release. At the same time, the families are terrified that a wrong move could endanger their loved ones.
Episodes
-
November 07, 2023
Mnangagwa Officially Opens Controversial Geo Pomona Dumpsite
-
November 07, 2023
Some US Jews Question Israeli Military Tactics in Gaza
-
November 05, 2023
Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War
-
November 05, 2023
Jewish, Muslim and Christian Communities Hold LA Vigil for Peace
-
November 05, 2023
Victims of Online Sextortion in Kenya Describe Ordeal
-
November 05, 2023
Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Grain Storage Facilities