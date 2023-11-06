Accessibility links

After a Month, Hostages' Families Ramp Up Pressure on Israeli Government

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has held about 240 Israelis and citizens of other countries for a month. Now their families are increasing pressure on the Israeli government for their release. At the same time, the families are terrified that a wrong move could endanger their loved ones.

