Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

American Film Institute Festival Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic ...

American Film Institute Festival Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic ...
Embed
American Film Institute Festival Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:09 0:00
Direct link

AFI FEST, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious film festivals and part of the American Film Institute, was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke to the festival’s organizers and filmmakers about the challenges and advantages of the online platform.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG