American Film Institute Festival Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic ...
AFI FEST, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious film festivals and part of the American Film Institute, was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke to the festival’s organizers and filmmakers about the challenges and advantages of the online platform.
Episodes
-
October 26, 2020
Mute Button And Presidential Debates ...
-
October 26, 2020
Foreign Policy Not Major Issue in Presidential Campaign
-
October 25, 2020
Anti-Sanctions Protest Outside United States Embassy in South Africa
-
October 24, 2020
Trump Appealing to Independents As Democrats Hope for Resounding Win
-
October 24, 2020
Hollywood Holds Virtual AFI Festival
-
October 24, 2020
Miscarriage Awareness ,,,