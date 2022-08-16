Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs

Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs
Embed
Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:58 0:00
Direct link

As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.

As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG