As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.
Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs
