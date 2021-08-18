Afghanistan NATO Europe...
Afghanistan NATO Europe: America’s NATO allies are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan following the U.S military withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the Afghan government. Many Europeans have voiced fears that the Taliban takeover will increase the risk of terrorism
