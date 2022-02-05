Accessibility links

Afghan Women Under Taliban: Giving Up on Education, Work and Dreams

Afghan Women Under Taliban: Giving Up on Education, Work and Dreams
Afghan Women Under Taliban: Giving Up on Education, Work and Dreams

Since taking control of the Afghan capital last August, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women and girls forcing many to give up on their education, careers, hopes and dreams. But at least one international group is trying to help. Karina Bafradzhian reports. Camera: Andrey Degtyarev

