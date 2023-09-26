Russia Hits Ukrainian Port in Drone Attack

Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian forces used 38 drones to attack the country overnight, and that some made it past Ukrainian air defenses and caused damage at a port in the Odesa region.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa, said on Telegram that the Russian attack damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail area, which is a key part of Ukrainian grain exports on the Danube river.

Kiper said the attack injured two people and damaged more than 30 vehicles.

Ukraine’s air force said it destroyed 26 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones deployed by Russia.

In the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, officials said the Russian attack overnight injured at least four people.

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on an electricity substation, knocking out power to several villages.

Roman Starovoit said on Telegram there were no reported injuries from the attack.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.