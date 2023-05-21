Conflicting Accounts on Who Controls Bakhmut

Latest Developments

The rift between Wagner mercenary forces and the Russian military establishment remains apparent even after Russia’s pronouncements of victory in Bakhmut, Ukraine. “No one from the army helped us," said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on allegedly taking Bakhmut.

Ukraine affirms F-16 training for its pilots but unclear when it will receive the high-tech jets.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced $375 million in additional aid to Ukraine. “A package that includes more ammunition artillery, armored vehicles to bolster Ukraine's battlefield abilities,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine contradicted each other Sunday on who controls the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Kyiv said it still occupied a small part of the besieged city, while Moscow hailed its "liberation” by Wagner mercenary forces and Russian troops.

On Saturday, the Wagner Group said it had fully captured the destroyed city after a 15-month battle there, the longest and bloodiest since WWII.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and Wagner forces for their victory, a claim Kyiv has contested. Even during their alleged victory, the Russians revealed the rift between Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary forces and the Russian military establishment.

The founder of the Wagner group played down the role of the regular Russian army Sunday in capturing Bakhmut.

In a voice message published by his press service on the messaging app Telegram, Prigozhin said, "During the taking of Artyomovsk, practically no one from the army helped us," referring to Bakhmut by its Soviet-era name.

Meanwhile, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Sunday he had visited front-line positions near Bakhmut and thanked the troops defending the area.

Syrskyi said in a post on Telegram that Kyiv's forces still controlled a part of Bakhmut, albeit an “insignificant” part, he conceded. Syrskyi said, however, that their foothold would be enough to advance into the devastated city once the tide turned. He said Kyiv's forces controlling the suburbs were forming a “tactical encirclement” around Russian troops in the city.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers were still defending industrial and infrastructure facilities in Bakhmut, as well as a private sector of the city, and its forces had claimed part of the overlooking heights, "… which gives us the opportunity to destroy the enemy... the enemy has to defend himself in the part of the city he controls."

The Reuters news agency was not able to verify the battlefield claims.

During a visit to Japan Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to confirm the loss of Bakhmut, but his press service later said his remarks had been misinterpreted and that he was, in fact, responding to a question about whether Russia controlled the city.

"I think no," Zelenskyy said, speaking in English. “But you have to understand that there is nothing. They destroyed everything,” he said, referring to Russian forces. “There are no buildings. It’s a pity. It’s a tragedy. But for today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place.”

Ukraine support

Sunday in Hiroshima, Japan, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $375 million package of military aid to Ukraine. Biden was in Japan for a meeting of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, known collectively as the G-7.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the new package, and for the financial assistance of $37 billion, to date, his office said.

Meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, Biden said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles and training.

"Together with the entire G-7, we have Ukraine’s back, and I promise we're not going anywhere," Biden told Zelenskyy.

Biden affirmed U.S. support for a joint effort with allied and partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft such as the F-16.

Biden told reporters in Hiroshima he had received a "flat assurance" from Zelenskyy that Ukraine would not use the Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory and that such warplanes would be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area."

But Ukraine has not yet won commitments on when it will receive F-16 jets from allies. President Biden has defended his initial hesitancy to providing the high-tech jets to Ukraine, arguing that they would not have made any difference in stopping Russian advancement on Bakhmut.

However, responding to a question by VOA’s Russian service at the summit, Zelenskyy said that discussions on the delivery of F-16s have come a "step further," starting with the training of Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft, which he affirmed that Ukraine plans to complete as soon as possible.

“We will be working for these people to be as educated as [quickly as] possible, as trained and experienced as possible with huge experience to decrease this process of training to make it short,” he told VOA. “I cannot tell you how many aircraft we'll be able to get. I cannot tell you definitely when it will take place, but we will speed it up because it's important for us every day. We're losing our people.”

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuri Ignat told Espreso TV Saturday that once Kyiv deploys F-16 fighters, "we will win this war."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Saturday that Western countries will run "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

VOA’s Mykhailo Komadovsky contributed to this report. Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.