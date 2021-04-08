Biden Administration Almost Meeting Vaccination Goal, Now Looking At Helping Other Nations
As the U.S. nears reaching its goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans by the end of April, the Biden administration is taking more steps toward helping other nations by appointing a coordinator for its global COVID-19 response. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
