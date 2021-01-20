Zimbabwe President Announces Death of Foreign Minister SB Moyo

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister and former army major general Dr. Sibusiso Busi Moyo, has died.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the announcement via his Twitter account, Wedneday.

The message read as follows:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died.

Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free.

May he rest in peace."

President Mnangagwa did not mention the cause of death.

More details to follow....