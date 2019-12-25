Accessibility links
VOA60 Africa- Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore declares a "48-hour national mourning period" for victims of a jihadist attack Tuesday
December 25, 2019
Episodes
December 26, 2019
Senegal Is a Muslim Country that Can't Get Enough Christmas
December 25, 2019
Trump Far from Getting US Out of 'Endless Wars'
December 25, 2019
Former Zimbabwe President Among Famous Deceased Celebrities in 2019
December 25, 2019
United States President and First Lady, Send Christmas Greetings
December 25, 2019
Following Trump Impeachment, Congress Breaks for Holidays
December 25, 2019
Villagers Receiving Maize Bags
