Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Watch live
20:00 - 21:00
LIVE
Live Talk - Diaspora Forum
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Listen live
20:00 - 21:00
LIVE
Live Talk
Upcoming
21:30 - 22:00
Zimbabwe Today
06:00 - 07:00
Live Talk
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Live Talk
Live Talk - Diaspora Forum
Video
Episodes
About
2018 Midterm Election Victory and Concession Speech broll
2 hours ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:03:05
0:00
Direct link
270p | 8.9MB
360p | 15.5MB
720p | 86.0MB
810p | 70.5MB
Video of US candidates celebrating their election wins or conceding defeat.
Episodes
November 07, 2018
Despite Loss, a National Star Rises in Texas
November 07, 2018
Somali Refugee Minnesota Congresswoman Elect Democrat Ilhan Omar Speaks on Victory
November 07, 2018
Minnesota Elects Somali-American For U.S. Congress
November 07, 2018
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Wins Back Texas Seat, Defeats Democrat O'Rourke
November 07, 2018
Foreign Affairs Expert Says Zimbabwe Can Draw Good Lessons From U.S Midterm Elections
November 07, 2018
Democrats Celebrate Mid-Term Election Victory of the House
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG